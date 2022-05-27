1 More Pakistani Fisherman Detained, 5 Fishing Boats Seized In Gujarat

The Pakistani fishermen were detained from Harami Nala in Gujarat's Bhuj, BSF said

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended one more Pakistani fisherman and seized five fishing boats from the Harami Nala creek area located near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district during an ongoing search operation, an official said.

The BSF had on Thursday arrested two Pakistani fishermen and seized four of their boats in the same area as they were found fishing inside the Indian waters of the creek.

On Friday, a BSF patrolling team had to fire three rounds when the fisherman tried to escape into the Pakistan side of the maritime border, but he was eventually arrested after a chase, said the border guarding force in a statement.

Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boats which only had some fish, fishing nets and equipment, it added.

The BSF had launched an intensive search of the creek area following the seizure of an abandoned fishing boat in Harami Nala on Wednesday morning, the statement said.

While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, their counterparts from Pakistan frequently enter the marshy area in the Indian waters mostly in search of a better catch and get apprehended.

In February this year, the BSF had launched a massive combing operation in the Harami Nala area against intruders and caught six Pakistani nationals while seizing 11 fishing boats.

