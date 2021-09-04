Border Security Force Opens Fire At Drone Along Indo-Pak Border In Punjab

The centre had released the updated 'The Drone Rules, 2021' in July. (Representational)

The Border Security Force opened fire on a suspected drone along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official said Saturday.

The BSF troops heard the humming sound of the drone early on Saturday and then fire upon it, said the BSF official in a statement.

A special search operation was carried out but nothing suspicious was recovered from the area, said the official.

Earlier in July this year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had released the updated 'The Drone Rules, 2021' for public consultation.