Jawan Shared Photos Of Border Roads, Fences With Pak Spy, Arrested: Cops

A case has been filed against the BSF jawan for allegedly spying for Pakistan (File)

A BSF jawan was arrested for allegedly sharing secret information including photographs of border fence and roads with a Pakistani agent, the police said today. The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, had been under the watch of the Border Security Force's intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months, the police said.

A resident of Renpura village in Maharashtra's Latur district, he was posted with the BSF's 29th Battalion in Ferozepur sector, Punjab.

Two mobile phones and seven SIM cards were found with him, the police said.

Mr Riazuddin allegedly shared photographs of fences and border roads, and contact numbers of senior BSF officers and other secret information with Mirja Faisal, an agent of the Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence, the police said, adding he sent the information from his mobile phone.

A case has been filed against him under the Official Secrets Act and the National Security Act based on a complaint by the Deputy Commandant of the 29th Battalion.

Ranjit Singh, the investigation officer, said the jawan will appear in court before he is taken into police custody.