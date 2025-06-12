Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

British Agency To Send Team To India For Air India Plane Crash Probe

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has "formally offered its assistance" to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India. It said it would have "expert status" in the Indian investigation because UK citizens were on board the plane.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
British Agency To Send Team To India For Air India Plane Crash Probe
The Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad
London:

A British agency that investigates civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents on Thursday said it will be deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation into the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has "formally offered its assistance" to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India. It said it would have "expert status" in the Indian investigation because UK citizens were on board the plane.

"We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic accident," AAIB said.

The Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off. There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Air India Plane Crash Probe, Air India Plane Crash, Air India Plane Crash CCTV
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com