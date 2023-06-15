What's In Delhi Cops' 1,000-Page Chargesheet Against Wrestling Body Chief

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a six-time BJP MP, has trashed the allegations against him

Delhi Police's 1,000-page chargesheet against wrestling federation chief and BJP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh lists allegations of stalking and sexual assault, and statements by 25 witnesses to back them.

Singh has been charged under Indian Penal Code's section 354, 354A and 354D.

Section 354 relates to outraging the modesty of a woman, a non-bailable charge punishable by a one-year imprisonment that can go up to five years. Section 354A pertains to sexual harassment. A bailable offence, a convict under this charge can face imprisonment up to three years or fine or both. Section 354D relates to stalking, a bailable offence, and is punishable with a jail term up to three years.

The chargesheet comes over a month after police began its investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the six-time BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikkh, have been leading the protests demanding action against Singh. Delhi Police filed two cases against the BJP heavyweight on April 28, days after the wrestlers started a protest at Jantar Mantar. One case was filed on the basis of a complaint by six wrestlers. The other was registered under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police today filed a cancellation report in the case that accused Singh of sexually assaulting a wrestler who was minor at the time. The case had been filed on the basis of a complaint by the wrestler's father. Delhi Police moved to cancel the case as the investigation revealed that the girl was not a minor at the time.

Sixty police personnel -- six 10-member teams -- of Delhi Police were part of the investigation that has sparked heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition. While the opposition has accused the BJP of shielding the BJP heavyweight, the ruling party has stressed that law is taking its course. Singh, at the centre of these high voltage developments, has denied all allegations and alleged a conspiracy to malign him.

A total of 125 witnesses have recorded their statements in the matter, 25 of them against Singh. Chats and messages of the complainants and Singh were examined during the probe.