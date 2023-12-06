President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar On His Death Anniversary

Dr BR Ambedkar's death anniversary is observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas"

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary which is observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas".

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other parliamentarians also paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament premises.

Earlier, taking to his social media account on 'X', PM wrote, "Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar and said, "Baba Saheb Dr. BR Amdebkar had dedicated his entire life to towards the establishment of an equal and just society, the progress of the nation, human rights and social justice for all. On his death anniversary, I pay sincere homage to him."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his message said, "On 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', I bow to Babasaheb Ambedkar and his remarkable contributions to our nation. His thoughts inspired millions, and our coming generations will never forget his role in creating India's Constitution."

Mos PMO Dr Jitendra Singh remembered Babasaheb saying "Today, we remember Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The chief architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb worked tirelessly throughout his life for creating an equitable and strong India."

In his message, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution saying "We are Indians, firstly and lastly" Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar Babasaheb was a lifelong champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. On his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we pay our deepest respects to his ideas of social transformation and social justice. We must collectively resolve to preserve and protect his finest contribution to the nation -- the Constitution of India."

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town.

On 25 September 1932, the agreement known as the Poona Pact was signed between Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya. Due to the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature, instead of the 71 as allocated earlier.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on 6 December 1956, at his home in Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)