Boy Who Sang 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Injured In Bike Accident, Hospitalised

Bhupesh Baghel has instructed officials to provide the best medical aid to Sahdev Dirdo (File)

Sahdev Dirdo, whose song 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' went viral on the internet and catapulted him to fame overnight, met with an accident when the motorcycle he was riding pillion on skidded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the police said.

The accident took place at around 6:30 pm and Sahdev Dirdo, who was not wearing a helmet, has sustained injuries to his head, while the rider has some minor bruises, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

The boy was rushed to the district hospital and was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital after preliminary treatment, Mr Sharma added.

On being alerted about the accident, Sukma Collector Vineet Nandanwar and Sunil Sharma visited the district hospital and enquired about the 10-year-old's condition.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel instructed Mr Nandanwar to provide the best medical aid at the earliest to the boy, an official statement said.

Sahdev Dirdo, from the state's tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district, became an internet sensation earlier this year after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' in school uniform went viral.

The video was reportedly shot in 2019 inside his classroom by his school teacher. He also featured along with rapper Badshah in a new version of the song, a video of which was released in August.