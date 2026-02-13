On Camera, Speeding Sports Bike Hits Doctor In Uttarakhand, Rider Flees

A senior physician, Dr Harbhajan Singh, was seriously injured late at night in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district after being struck by a speeding biker.

The incident occurred at Haldwani's Thandi Road.

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, showing the biker hitting the doctor at high speed before immediately fleeing the scene. Dr Singh is currently admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

In response to the growing number of reckless driving cases on Thandi Road and other internal city routes, Senior Superintendent of Police Manjunath TC conducted a site inspection today. He also visited Krishna Hospital to check on Dr Harbhajan Singh's condition.

The SSP issued a stern warning to those disrupting the city's peace and safety, stating that "lawbreakers will not be spared."

To prevent further accidents, the district administration and police have outlined several immediate steps, including the installation of speed breakers on all major internal roads to force bikers to slow down. Regular enforcement drives will be conducted by both the Police and the Transport Department.

The police are currently using the CCTV footage to identify and arrest the biker involved in the hit-and-run.