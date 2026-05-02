Boy Killed In Agra For Plucking Watermelons From Field Owned By Family: Cops

Two persons have been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was killed in Agra for allegedly plucking watermelons from a field owned by his family, police said on Saturday, adding that the incident has led to tension in the area.

The field has been leased by the boy's family to their partners, who allegedly attacked him with knives, resulting in his death, they said.

The incident took place in Soni Kheda village under Basai Jagner police station limits on Friday and has prompted deployment of police personnel from several stations due to the charged atmosphere in the area.

Agra DCP (West) Aditya said two persons -- Riazuddin and Shirazuddin -- were arrested on Friday night in connection with the murder.

The accused were engaged in farming work on the land owned by the victim's family and were their partners, police said.

The body of the deceased was discovered by his sister who went to look for him to the field. It has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and police personnel remain deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, the officer added.

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