Boy, 16, Interferes To Stop Parents' Fight. Father Kills Him With Crowbar In Karnataka

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death with a crowbar by his father after he interfered in an argument between his parents in Karnataka's Tumakuru district.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 15, in Tumakuru's Chowdanayakanapalya village.

The accused, Nanje Gowda, was reportedly an alcoholic and fought with his wife regularly. A similar quarrel ensued on Sunday as well when their son, Sunil, stepped in to stop them.

Enraged by this, Gowda forced his wife out of the house, locked his son inside with him, and allegedly beat him to death using a crowbar.

Police rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and took Gowda into custody. Villagers, angered by the incident, also gathered outside their home and assaulted the accused while he was being detained.

The accused was sent to judicial custody.

