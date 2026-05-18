Boy, 13, Killed, Buried By 'Drunk' School Friends After Fight In Tamil Nadu

A 13-year-old school dropout boy was murdered and buried by two of his school-going minor friends in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, in a case that has shocked the region and raised concerns over juvenile behaviour and alcohol access among minors.

The victim was from the Irugur area of Coimbatore district.

According to investigators, he had gone fishing with the two boys near a deserted channel on Saturday.

Police said the three allegedly consumed alcohol during the outing before an argument broke out.

According to police, the quarrel turned violent after the victim allegedly attacked one of the boys with a liquor bottle.

The confrontation soon escalated into a physical fight, during which the two boys allegedly retaliated and killed him.

Investigators said the boys, after realising their friend had died, allegedly buried the body at the spot and returned home, fearing arrest.

The victim's parents later filed a missing persons complaint.

During the investigation, police questioned the two boys, who allegedly confessed to the crime on Sunday night.

Police subsequently exhumed the body and sent it for post-mortem examination before handing the remains over to the family.

“We would send them to an Observation Home as they are minors. Investigation is underway,” a police officer told NDTV.

The incident has triggered shock in the area, particularly because all those involved are minors.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin described the incident as one that “sends shivers down the spine” in a post on X. He urged parents to “monitor conversations of their children and guide them the right way”. He also said teachers “should instil not just knowledge but also patience and love”.

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has not yet responded to the incident.