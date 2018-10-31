86-Year-Old Man, Out On Bail, Jailed After Top Court Upholds Conviction

On October 10 last, the top court upheld the verdict of the high court . (Representartional)

An 86-year-old man, sentenced to life for an activist's murder 27 years ago and granted bail later, was arrested in Coimbatore and sent to jail on Tuesday after the Supreme Court recently upheld his conviction, police said.

Bilal Hajiyar was produced before 5th Additional District Judge T Malarvalantina who ordered him to be kept in the central jail for serving the sentence.

Hajiyar, who was 59 then, and 10 others had been arrested on the charge of killing an activist, Shiva, on September 5, 1991.

The trial court had in 2000 sentenced eight of them, including Hajiyar, to life imprisonment and acquitted two others.

The eight filed appeals in the Madras High Court, which in 2008 rejected them and upheld the sessions court order. Challenging this, they moved the Supreme Court.

During the pendency of the appeals, Hajiyar was granted bail considering his age.

On October 10 last, the top court upheld the verdict of the high court following which police arrested Hajiyar on Tuesday.

