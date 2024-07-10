Border Forces Recover 126 Drones, Seize Drugs Near India-Pak Border In Punjab

Along with the 126 drones, the BSF has also recovered 18 weapons. (Representational)

With the recovery of 126 drones and 150 kg heroin, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said its troops have significantly outperformed the previous year's record in the first six months this year.

The BSF mans the 553-km long varied, tough and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

In 2023, the BSF in Punjab captured 107 drones or UAVs coming from Pakistan. However, within a mere six-month span this year, the force has already recovered 126 drones or UAVs.

This highlights the enhanced capability and adaptability of the BSF troops in recognising and neutralising new threats, a task that was deemed highly challenging just a few years ago, said officials.

Along with the 126 drones, the BSF has also recovered 150 kg of heroin and 18 weapons.

Furthermore, the paramilitary force neutralized one Pakistani national and arrested 21 Pakistani nationals attempting to cross the International Border.

This exceptional performance underscores the dedication and efficiency of the BSF Punjab in safeguarding national security, it added.

Braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and the spate of smuggling, BSF men are guarding borders around the clock with unflinching dedication.

