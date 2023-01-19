Bomb Found From Military Grounds In Punjab Ahead Of Republic Day: Cops

A live bombshell was found in Khanna's military ground in Ludhiana, police said. (Representational)

A live bomb shell was recovered from a military ground in the Khanna city of Punjab's Ludhiana on Wednesday, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harpal Singh informed.

The DSP also said that a team from Jalandhar had come to defuse it.

"A live bombshell has been found in Khanna's military ground in Ludhiana. A team from Jalandhar has arrived here to defuse it," said DSP Harpal Singh, Khanna.

Details into the matter are underway.

Earlier on January 3, a bomb squad reached the spot where a bomb was found near state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house to diffuse a live bombshell found near the latter's residence.

Additional Director General of Punjab Police AK Pandey, who is also security chief of the Chief Minister, said they had informed the Army also about the recovery of the bombshell and that there was "no risk".

He said the misfired bombshell has been found in bushes in Rajindra Park and that the place is near shops of scrap dealers.

Chandigarh's Nodal officer, Disaster Management, Sanjeev Kohli had said earlier a live bombshell has been found here.

"It has been secured with help of the Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off," Kohli had said.

Pandey said Chandigarh Police is investigating how the shell reached the place.

"The residence of the Chief Minister is about two-and-a-half to three kilometres. This is an old shell. Such misfired shells have been found in the past too," Pandey said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)