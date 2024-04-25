Actor Neha Sharma Holds Mega Roadshow After Father Hints At Poll Debut

Neha Sharma has shared a video showing her journey through various districts of Bihar.

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma's recent participation in a roadshow in Bihar has taken the internet by storm. Ms Sharma, known for her roles in films like Crook and Tum Bin 2, was seen supporting her father, Ajit Sharma, who is contesting from Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket.

The roadshow came amid rumours that the actor might enter politics. However, it is now clear that she was just campaigning for her father.

Ms Sharma shared a video on Instagram showing her journey through various districts of Bihar, including Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Purnia. She was dressed in a traditional salwar kameez and was seen greeting and encouraging the public to cast their votes.

The actor received a warm reception from a large crowd in Pirpainti and Kahalgaon during her roadshow. “They say when someone gives you a place in their heart, you live there forever. My heart is full from all the love and support you have given me. Thank you for the warm welcome Pirpainti and Kahalgaon. Aapka pyar sar ankhon par. #Eternally grateful,” the 36-year-old wrote.

Another video, circulating online, shows the actor actively participating in her father's election campaign in Bhagalpur.

Bihar, Bhagalpur: Bollywood actress Neha Sharma campaigns for Congress leader and father Ajeet Sharma in the Lok Sabha elections, participates in a roadshow. pic.twitter.com/yEhb4XoQQL — IANS (@ians_india) April 23, 2024

The election to the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat is set to take place in Phase 2 on April 26. Ajit Sharma, representing the Congress, is up against JDU's Ajay Kumar Mandal in this seat.

Earlier, there was a rumour that Ms Sharma might enter politics. However, multiple reports have clarified that she is not making her electoral debut just yet. While her father, Ajit Sharma, offered her the opportunity to join politics, Ms Sharma is currently focused on her acting career, reports said.