PM Modi's 2-Day Gujarat Visit Begins With Vadodara Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning upon his arrival in Gujarat for a two-day visit.

Family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who came into the spotlight for holding regular press briefings about 'Operation Sindoor', were also present among the enthusiastic crowd that gathered to greet the prime minister.

Colonel Qureshi hails from Vadodara, and her parents, brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi and sister Shyna Sunsara, were at the roadshow.

PM Modi was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at Vadodara airport around 10 am, and he led a 1 km roadshow to the Airforce station on the outskirts of the city.

Crowds gathered along the route to congratulate PM Modi for the success of 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

People waved the tricolour and shouted slogans supporting the Indian Army and the prime minister when his cavalcade passed on the roadshow route.

He also leaned out of his car to greet the cheering crowds.

Women in red sarees, symbolising the colour of 'sindoor', showered flower petals on PM Modi at the roadshow.

During his two-day Gujarat visit, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects costing over Rs 82,950 crore, an official release stated.

After reaching the Air Force station, the prime minister flew to Dahod to address a public event.

At Dahod, he will first visit a railway locomotive manufacturing unit and inaugurate the country's first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine, a locomotive manufacturing shop and rolling stock workshop built at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore before addressing a public gathering near Dahod town, the release stated.

The prime minister will then travel to Bhuj town in Kutch district, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 33 projects worth Rs 53,414 crore during a public event.

The projects encompass key sectors such as Kandla Port infrastructure, solar energy, power transmission, and road and building development, the release stated.

In the evening, PM Modi, after his arrival at Ahmedabad airport from Bhuj, will hold a roadshow till Gandhinagar, where he will stay at the Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 5,536 crore at an event in Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar, the release said.

