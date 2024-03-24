Bollywood Actor To Contest From Bhagalpur? Congress MLA Drops Big Hint

Neha Sharma made her debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Crook'.

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma may make her entry into politics during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, her father Congress leader Ajay Sharma hinted. Mr Sharma, MLA from Bihar's Bhagalpur, told reporters that if Congress gets Bhagalpur seat in the party's seat-sharing arrangement with allies, he would pitch for his daughter to be nominated as the candidate.

"Congress should get Bhagalpur, we will fight and win the seat. If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would want my daughter Neha Sharma to contest, since I am already a MLA. But if the party wants me to fight, I will do that," Ajay Sharma said.

Neha Sharma made her debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Crook' and has since acted in movies like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Tum Bin 2' and 'Mubarakan'. She is also popular on social media for her travel content and has over 21 million followers on Instagram.

Ajay Sharma also said that the INDIA alliance would "wipe out" BJP from Bihar in these elections.

"We will wipe out NDA from Bihar. Bihar will take the responsibility of removing Narendra Modi from power this time," he said.

INDIA bloc's seat-sharing talks in Bihar took a hit when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended ties with Congress and joined hands with BJP in January.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav though has said that the seat-sharing talks are almost over, and an official announcement could come out next week.

"Everything will be decided in two or three days. It is in the final stages. There are some issues over a seat or two, but everything will be sorted out," he said.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Assembly polls will also be held in four states.