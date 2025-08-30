Advertisement
Body Found In Train Toilet In Bhubaneswar Railway Station

Police said cleaning staff found the body hanging from the train window with a belt inside the toilet.

Read Time: 1 min
The scientific team and GRP officials are investigating the matter. (Representational)
Bhubaneswar:

Police on Saturday recovered the body of a man from the toilet of the Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Superfast Express at Bhubaneswar railway station, an officer said.

The body was recovered during washing before the train's scheduled departure. The man has been identified as Mohammed Nasim, aged about 41 years, based on a PAN card recovered from the spot, police said.

The train had arrived at Bhubaneswar railway station from Tirupati late on Friday night, said Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector in-charge, Ashok Kumar Gochhayat.

He said cleaning staff found the body hanging from the train window with a belt inside the toilet.

Gochhayat said the scientific team and GRP officials are investigating the matter.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that it was a case of suicide," he said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Bhubaneswar News, Body Found In Train
