3-Year-Old Boy's Body Found In Train Toilet Dustbin In Mumbai

Workers cleaning a train at a station in Mumbai were in for a huge shock on Saturday when they found a three-year-old boy's body in the dustbin of a toilet.

The workers were cleaning the AC coach of the Kushinagar Express (22537) at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla in the early hours of Saturday when they came across the toddler's body. After they had overcome the shock, one of the employees informed the station management. Railway officials and the police then began an investigation.

The initial probe revealed that the boy's mother had, on Friday night, filed a police complaint against her 25-year-old cousin, Vikash Shah, in Gujarat's Surat. In her complaint, she had said Shah had kidnapped her son.

The Kushinagar Express runs between the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Railways and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said CCTV footage is also being scanned to find out how the toddler died and how his body ended up in the toilet's dustbin.

