Boat With Army Personnel Onboard Capsizes In Assam, 1 Missing: Official

An army personnel has been reported missing since the boat he was in capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Sonitpur district, a Defence official said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, three army men were rowing a country boat in the river in Solmara district when it suddenly capsized. Two of them swam to safety but the third is still missing, the official said.

A search operation has been launched by the National Disaster Response Force, he said. The missing army personnel has been identified as Anil Kumar, a clerk with the Gajraj Corps here, he added.

The military field formation of the Indian Army covers the states of Assam and western Arunachal Pradesh.

