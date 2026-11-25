In an unusual health awareness initiative, doctors and health workers in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district have started conducting medical check-ups outside liquor shops to assess the health of people who come to buy alcohol. The campaign, being jointly conducted by the health department, excise department and police, aims to identify potential health risks among regular drinkers and encourage them to reduce alcohol consumption. As part of the initiative, medical teams have been visiting different tehsils, where doctors set up tables outside liquor shops to examine customers.

Health workers interact with people arriving to purchase alcohol, ask them about their drinking habits and collect information about their medical history. Doctors also conduct basic health examinations, while blood samples are collected from some individuals to assess their health conditions.

Videos showing doctors with stethoscopes and medical screening equipment stationed outside liquor shops have attracted attention on social media. While some users have welcomed the initiative, saying it could help reach people who may otherwise avoid medical check-ups, others have questioned whether customers arriving to purchase alcohol would be receptive to health advice at such locations.

The campaign comes amid concerns over alcohol-related deaths in Sagar district. In September, a suspected spurious liquor tragedy in the district claimed more than 20 lives, triggering scrutiny of illegal liquor sales and enforcement measures. Post-mortem reports in the Banda cases reportedly indicated that some of the deceased had pre-existing health conditions. Following these findings, the administration decided to focus on the health risks faced by people who consume alcohol regularly.

Apart from conducting health checks, medical teams are also educating people about the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption.

Officials are providing medicines and multivitamins wherever required and counselling people on ways to reduce their alcohol intake. They are also advising people against drinking on an empty stomach and consuming alcohol from bottles that have already been opened.

The teams are further urging customers to purchase alcohol only from licensed government outlets to avoid the risks associated with unauthorised liquor. On Monday, the joint team conducted health check-ups of 97 individuals across Sagar city, Deori, Rahli, Bina and Khurai, providing medical counselling and advice, an official said.

(With Inputs from Honey Dubey)