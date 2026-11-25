In an unusual health awareness initiative, doctors and health workers in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district have started conducting medical check-ups outside liquor shops to assess the health of people who come to buy alcohol. The campaign, being jointly conducted by the health department, excise department and police, aims to identify potential health risks among regular drinkers and encourage them to reduce alcohol consumption. As part of the initiative, medical teams have been visiting different tehsils, where doctors set up tables outside liquor shops to examine customers.
Health workers interact with people arriving to purchase alcohol, ask them about their drinking habits and collect information about their medical history. Doctors also conduct basic health examinations, while blood samples are collected from some individuals to assess their health conditions.
Following more than 20 deaths linked to adulterated liquor, medical teams in Madhya Pradesh are checking the blood pressure of individuals outside liquor shops and collecting samples for liver and kidney function tests. Ironically, this is happening while government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh are in a dire state and facing a shortage of doctors.— Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) November 25, 2026
Videos showing doctors with stethoscopes and medical screening equipment stationed outside liquor shops have attracted attention on social media. While some users have welcomed the initiative, saying it could help reach people who may otherwise avoid medical check-ups, others have questioned whether customers arriving to purchase alcohol would be receptive to health advice at such locations.
🚨 DOCTORS SET UP HEALTH CHECKUP CAMP OUTSIDE LIQUOR SHOP IN MADHYA PRADESH In an unusual initiative, government doctors and health officials set up a medical camp outside a liquor shop in Bina, Sagar district. Customers were offered health screenings, including blood pressure and sugar tests along with liver and kidney-related tests. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the health risks of alcohol consumption and encourage people to quit drinking. The check-ups are voluntary not mandatory for purchasing alcohol. 🎥 Video Shared Online #MadhyaPradesh #Sagar #HealthAwareness— contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) November 24, 2026
The campaign comes amid concerns over alcohol-related deaths in Sagar district. In September, a suspected spurious liquor tragedy in the district claimed more than 20 lives, triggering scrutiny of illegal liquor sales and enforcement measures. Post-mortem reports in the Banda cases reportedly indicated that some of the deceased had pre-existing health conditions. Following these findings, the administration decided to focus on the health risks faced by people who consume alcohol regularly.
Apart from conducting health checks, medical teams are also educating people about the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption.
Officials are providing medicines and multivitamins wherever required and counselling people on ways to reduce their alcohol intake. They are also advising people against drinking on an empty stomach and consuming alcohol from bottles that have already been opened.
The teams are further urging customers to purchase alcohol only from licensed government outlets to avoid the risks associated with unauthorised liquor. On Monday, the joint team conducted health check-ups of 97 individuals across Sagar city, Deori, Rahli, Bina and Khurai, providing medical counselling and advice, an official said.
(With Inputs from Honey Dubey)
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