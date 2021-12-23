Blast Inside Court Complex In Punjab's Ludhiana, 2 Dead

Two people have died in a blast inside a court complex in Ludhiana in Punjab. Four people have also been reported to have suffered serious injuries in the explosion.

The blast is reported to have taken place in a bathroom on the second floor around 12:22 pm. The intensity of the blast was so huge that it damaged the walls of the bathroom and shattered glass of windows of nearby rooms.

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.

More details are awaited.