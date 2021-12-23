Punjab Court Blast Updates: 2 Dead, 4 Injured In Explosion In Ludhiana Court Complex

Ludhiana Court Blast Updates: The intensity of the explosion damaged the walls of the bathroom where the blast went off and shattered the glass of nearby windows.

Police have cordoned off the area and fire engines are on the spot.

Two people have been killed in a sudden explosion inside a court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana. Four people have also been seriously injured, reports say.

The blast is reported to have taken place around 12:22 pm in a bathroom on the second floor of the building. The intensity of the explosion damaged the walls of the bathroom and shattered the glass of nearby windows.

Here are the Updates on the Ludhiana Court Blast in Punjab:

