7 Mobiles Recovered From Jail, Few Used By Ludhiana Court Blast Accused: Police

Investigative agencies probing the Ludhiana court complex blast have recovered seven mobile phones; a few of them used by the accused, from the city's central jail, police sources said today.

The phones have been sent to the forensic lab for further examination, they said.

Dismissed Punjab cop Gagandeep Singh was killed in the blast on December 23. Six others were injured.

According to the police, Gagandeep Singh had assembled the bomb inside the washroom of the court complex. Singh, who was dismissed from service in 2019, had spent two years in the Ludhiana jail in a drug-related case.

He along with two others - Ranjit Singh and Sukhwinder Singh - who were also lodged in the same jail allegedly used these phones, the sources said.

Ranjit and Sukhwinder are being questioned, they said.

It has been found during investigation that some international calls had also been made from these phones. Two of the phones were largely used by Gagandeep during his stay in the jail, the sources said. Gagandeep was released on bail in September.

According to CCTV footage from cameras at the Ludhiana bus stand and roadside, Gagandeep had used a bus to reach the city on December 23.

The investigative agencies have also questioned Gagandeep's wife and his girlfriend who is currently serving in the police. Gagandeep had stayed with her in a hotel before heading to Ludhiana.

The police are also questioning Gagandeep's friends in the police department whom he used to frequently meet after his dismissal from the service.

Notably, German authorities detained a person allegedly belonging to the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) group, an organisation suspected to be behind the bomb blast in Ludhiana, based on intelligence inputs from India, officials had said yesterday.

The man, identified as Jaswinder Singh Multani, was detained after intelligence inputs were shared with authorities in Berlin highlighting his alleged role in planning terror attacks in India, they said.

Multani, against whom two FIRs have been registered in Punjab, has been kept under detention and is being questioned based on inputs provided by Indian agencies.

The central agencies and the Punjab Police are jointly investigating the Ludhiana blast.