Mangaluru Auto Explosion 'Act Of Terror', Pressure Cooker Found: Top Cop

The autorickshaw blast in coastal Karnataka's Mangaluru Saturday was not accidental but an "act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage", the state police chief said today. Karnataka top cop Praveen Sood added that the police is probing the incident along with central agencies.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too said that central investigation teams are assisting the police in the case.

"The person injured in the blast is not in a position to speak yet. The police team is collecting all the information. Early indications into the probe suggest terrorist activity. We have informed the central security agencies, and they have sent a team to Mangaluru. We are expecting concrete information in the next one or two days," he said.

It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies. https://t.co/lmalCyq5F3 - DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) November 20, 2022

The police have recovered a "burnt pressure cooker with batteries" inside the autorickshaw, sources have told NDTV.

Two people - the autorickshaw driver and a passenger - were injured when the vehicle exploded near a building where construction work is going on.

CCTV visuals from the location, shared by the police, showed the autorickshaw catching fire following what appeared to be a minor explosion.

"The driver alleged he spotted the fire. They (driver and passenger) are undergoing treatment and are unable to speak now. We request the public not to spread rumours. They should remain calm and not panic. We will update once we speak to them," city Police Commissioner N Sasikumar had said.