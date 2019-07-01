'He's A Novice': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Defends Son Who Hit Official

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya defended his son Akash.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, whose son Akash thrashed a civic body official with a cricket bat in Madhya Pradesh last week, defended his actions and called him a "kachhe khiladi" or a "novice player".

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested last week and released on bail on Sunday. He received a grand welcome from his family and supporters as he walked out of prison.

"I think there was mishandling from both the sides. Both Akash ji and the municipal corporation commissioner are novice players. It was not a big issue, but it was made huge," Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the BJP's National General Secretary, also suggested that civic officials should not have shown "arrogance" and that they should have listed to his son as he is an elected representative. "I think officers should not be arrogant. They should talk to people''s representatives," he said.

The junior Vijayvargiya, a first-time BJP legislator who represents the assembly seat of Indore-3, was seen on video assaulting a civic body official in Indore last Wednesday. The young politician and his supporters chased a civic body official with a cricket bat in the presence of policemen and television crews. A video of the dramatic scenes was shared widely on social media, drawing criticism from rival parties.

The official, who was beaten up, was part of a team that was on an anti-encroachment drive in Indore when they were approached by Akash Vijayvargiya and his supporters. "You should leave within five minutes or else whatever happens after that will be your responsibility," Mr Vijayvargiya told the officers. He had alleged that the team of officials dragged and verbally abused women occupants of a residential building.

(With inputs from ANI)

