BJP Will Implement Four-Year Model In All Jobs: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The youth will have to unite and raise their voice against this model, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the Centre over a media report which claimed that banks would now take in contractual employees, saying the BJP will implement "four-year" contract model in all jobs and the youth will have to raise their voice against this.

The Congress general secretary posted the media report on Twitter which claimed that contractual employment like in the Agnipath military recruitment scheme could also take place in public sector banks.

"Four years of job, then dark night of unemployment: BJP will implement four-year job model in all jobs. The youth will be kept on contract for four years, unemployed after four years. No permanent job, no pension," Ms Vadra alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

The youth will have to unite and raise their voice against this model, otherwise there will be no permanent jobs, she claimed.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh also slammed the government over the media report, saying that after the army, the Modi government has started preparing to provide employment on contract in public sector banks.

"This is a new way of privatization through the back door," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Agniveer is just an excuse, they want to bring contract system in the entire public sector," Ramesh alleged.

