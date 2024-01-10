BJP vs Congress Over Centre Rejecting Karnataka's Republic Day Tableau

Siddaramaiah said the Central government has insulted seven crore Kannadigas.

Responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's accusation of the Central government denying an opportunity to Karnataka to present its tableau during the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday said the government should have approached the Centre instead of trying to politicise the issue.

He said Karnataka tableaux were part of the parade for 14 consecutive years but the State could not get the chance this year because other states were given opportunity.

"As far as the tableau issue is concerned, Karnataka has had an opportunity for the last 14 years. Since every state has to get the opportunity, Karnataka has missed this time," Mr Vijayendra told reporters.

Last year when Karnataka's tableau proposal initially did not get permission, the then BJP government "rushed" to Delhi, made a request and ensured that the state got the chance.

"But this time the state government did not choose to do that. Immediately when they got the information that Karnataka is not getting the opportunity, instead of making it a political issue, they should have approached the Central government," the Shikaripura MLA said.

He, however, claimed that Karnataka will be given an opportunity at the Republic Day parade next year. "The state tableau will be kept in the exhibition so that no injustice happens to the state." "Unfortunately the present government here in Karnataka, especially the chief minister, is trying to make an issue out of this...," he said.

Mr Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday the Central government has insulted seven crore Kannadigas by denying an opportunity for the state's tableau at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

According to the Chief Minister, several tableau proposals were sent from Karnataka, but unfortunately the Central Government has rejected all of them.

"We had conceptualised the tableau of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar to depict his immense contributions to democracy and development of our state. We had also sent proposals to depict the contributions of Kittur Rani Chennamma and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda too along with the proposals to showcase Karnataka's rich nature and Brand Bengaluru. However, the Central Committee rejected our request, depriving us of the opportunity to introduce the nation to our state's immense achievements and exemplary figures," he said.

The fact that the Congress government is in power in the state seems to be a concerning factor to the BJP-led Central Government, Mr Siddaramaiah alleged.

Meanwhile, Mr Vijayendra said three-four months ago, the Congress was under the impression that it would win 18 to 20 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 28 in Karnataka in the coming elections.

However, after the results of the Assembly elections in five states were declared, the situation in Karnataka has dramatically changed, he said.

"The trend and the mood of the people of Karnataka is clear. They want to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. In Karnataka, the BJP is going to have a clear sweep in next Lok Sabha elections along with our ally JD(S)," he claimed.

The Congress, according to Vijayendra, wants to field some Ministers in the Lok Sabha election but they are reluctant to enter the fray as their "defeat is imminent."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)