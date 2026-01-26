S-400 System, Used During Op Sindoor, To Make Debut At R-Day Parade

The S-400 air defence system, used by India to neutralise Pakistani missiles during Operation Sindoor last year, will be displayed for the first time in the Department of Military Affairs tableau at the Republic Day parade today.

The S-400 had brought down five to six Pakistani fighter aircraft and one spy plane at a distance of over 300 km deep inside Pakistan during the four-day conflict in May, and has been termed as a game-changer by the Armed Forces.

The missile defence system is considered one of the deadliest surface-to-air missiles and most advanced long-range air defence systems in the world. The system has three components - missile launchers, a powerful radar, and a command centre, and can hit aircraft, cruise missiles, and even fast-moving intermediate-range ballistic missiles. India had signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 in 2018.

Republic Day parade 2026: Department of Military Affairs tableau

The Department of Military Affairs this year is showcasing the 'Tri-Services Tableau - Operation Sindoor', highlighting India's success and the coordination of the tri-services in the military operation against Pakistan's terror infrastructure, following last year's April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal outlined the design of the tableau, portraying the destruction of Pakistan's terror base and the weaponry used during the operation.

"We have created a border in between, and India has been depicted on the right and on the west, Pakistan has been showcased. As you are aware, on the first night itself, we had destroyed nine terrorist camps, in which the army and air force had joint operations conducted, in which seven were destroyed by the army and two by the air force, and the weapons that were used for destruction have been portrayed here," he told news agency ANI.

At the heart of the tableau unfolds the strike narrative, reflecting the new normal of India's national security doctrine, rapid response, controlled escalation and uncompromising accuracy. A HAROP loitering munition eliminates the adversary's air defence radar, showcasing India's growing edge in unmanned precision warfare. This is followed by a Rafale aircraft, armed with SCALP missiles, executing a surgical strike on terror infrastructure. It also features the SU-30 MKI, and the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.