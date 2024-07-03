BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Hospital Again, Kept Under Observation

The details of Mr Advani's ailment were not known immediately (File)

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday night, sources said.

This comes days after the 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there.

"LK Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 pm.

The details of Mr Advani's ailment were not known immediately.

