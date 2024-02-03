'Living Tribute': BJP Leaders Hail Decision To Give Bharat Ratna To LK Advani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister," PM Modi said while praising LK Advani, 96, on X.

Several politicians welcomed the decision, saying it is a "living tribute" to Mr Advani's lifelong commitment to public service and relentless grassroots work.

"Advani Ji has been dedicated to serving the country and his countrymen selflessly throughout his life. While holding various constitutional responsibilities like the Deputy Prime Minister of the country, he did unprecedented work for the security, unity and integrity of the country with his strong leadership," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked Prime Minister Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna to LK Advani and said that he has strengthened the country and democracy through his parliamentary and administrative abilities.

Taking to X, Mr Singh said that Mr Advani has also played an important role in keeping the unity and integrity of India intact.

"The decision to award Bharat Ratna to the revered Lal Krishna Advani ji, an inspiration to all of us and a senior leader of the country, has brought great joy and happiness. He is a symbol of purity, dedication and determination in politics," he wrote.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Bharat Ratna for LK Advani is a "living tribute to his lifelong commitment to public service and relentless grassroots work."

"He has been a Statesman who is respected across party lines and his role as a flag-bearer of the Bharatiya identity will be remembered for generations to come. Additionally, be it his role as the Deputy Prime Minister or as a Parliamentarian, he has exemplified simplicity and unconditional service for the motherland. It is my honour and privilege to continue to gain from his guidance and support in our collective pursuit of a Viksit Bharat," Mr Goyal said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also expressed happiness over the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on LK Advani and said he has contributed significantly towards the development of the nation.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Pawar said that he and Mr Advani subscribe to different political ideologies, but the BJP leader was a good parliamentarian and Union minister.

In a tweet, Mr Pawar also said he was glad that Mr Advani would be conferred Bharat Ratna.

"Advani has made immense contributions to the development of the country," the NCP founder said.