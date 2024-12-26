"No Idea Why": BJD's Naveen Patnaik On Minister Seeking Bharat Ratna For Him

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed surprise at Union Minister Giriraj Singh's proposal to award him the Bharat Ratna, saying, "I have no idea why."

Giriraj Singh had earlier suggested that the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, should be awarded to both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Amar Patnaik on Thursday welcomed Giriraj Singh's demand that the Bharat Ratna be conferred upon Nitish Kumar and Naveen Patnaik.

"It's a welcome statement... Naveen Patnaik has been working for the people of Odisha for the last 24 years with devotion and sincerity. If this recognition comes, we will welcome it. Whether it comes or not, Naveen Patnaik is above all this," the BJD leader said.

"Nitish Kumar has contributed significantly to the state's development. Naveen Patnaik has also served Odisha with dedication for many years. Individuals like them deserve recognition with awards such as the Bharat Ratna," Mr Singh told reporters.

He also expressed confidence in Nitish Kumar's leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

"The NDA government will be formed again under Nitish Kumar's leadership. He has served as Chief Minister for many years. Today's youth, now in their thirties, have not witnessed the jungle raj of Lalu Prasad Yadav's era," Mr Singh remarked.

On Tuesday, Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh also affirmed that the NDA would contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

"In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA will contest under Nitish Kumar's leadership," Ranjan Singh told ANI.

The NDA performed well in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, with its key constituents being the BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

Nitish Kumar had earlier toppled the Mahagathbandhan government, re-aligning with the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP remains the senior partner in Bihar's NDA alliance, holding 84 seats in the State Assembly, while the JD(U) has 48.

The Assembly elections for Bihar's 243 seats are expected to be held in late 2025.

