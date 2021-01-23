BJP Using Central Agencies To Destabilise Opposition: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says the RSS and BJP are "destroying" democracy. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre of using central agencies to destabilise opposition governments in various states.

Rajasthan has overcome this through a strong people's resistance, Mr Gehlot, who has been appointed as Chief AICC observer for the coming assembly polls in Kerala, said in Thiruvananthapuram.

The RSS and BJP are "destroying" democracy, the Congress leader alleged, adding that the BJP was targeting a "Congress-mukt Bharat" (Congress-free India), which should be opposed.

Mr Gehlot, who arrived here along with two other AICC observers -- former Goa chief minister Luizinho Falerio and former Deputy chief minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara, met MPs and MLAs this morning.

AICC leader KC Venugopal said the only criteria for selecting candidates was their merit.