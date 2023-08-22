BJP To Start 4 Parivartan Yatras In Poll-Bound Rajasthan From Next Month

The Parivartan Yatra's scheduled to start on September 2, 3rd, 4th and 5 respectively.

Bharatiya Janata Party will be deploying its top guns including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in poll-bound Rajasthan to step up their electoral preparedness.

The party is scheduled to kick-start its four 'Parivartan Yatras', in the state from next month spanning over a period of 23 days, sources said.

The Yatra's scheduled to start on September 2, 3rd, 4th and 5 respectively will culminate in a mega public address by PM Modi on September 25 in Jaipur.

The first 'Parivartan Yatra' to be flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah will begin from Trinetra Ganesh Temple in Sawai Madhopur while the second Parivartan Yatra will be flagged off by party national president JP Nadda and will start from Vaneshwar Dham.

The third Parivartan Yatra commencing from Ramdevra, Jaisalmer, will be flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while the fourth Yatra scheduled to start from Gogamedi, Hanumangarh, will be flagded off by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, sources said.

Besides, former BJP CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, party state president, CP Joshi, and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Sateyndra Poonia will also take part in the programmes.

"These transformational journeys will reach all 200 constituencies across the state. District-level gatherings will also be organized during this period. This comprehensive campaign will span over 23 days," sources added.

"To ensure victory in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP has planned four transformational journeys, each originating on different dates: September 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th. The journey will culminate with a large public address by PM Modi on September 25th in Jaipur," said the sources.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight.

In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.

