BJP, RSS Agenda To Convert Fear Into Communal Hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda is to develop fear in the minds of people on the basis of discrimination and then convert that fear into hate between religions and castes.

Addressing a gathering in the Nanded district of Maharashtra during Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress MP said, "BJP and RSS agenda is fixed, they first developed fear into people's mind, and then convert that fear into hate between religions and castes. We will continue our Bharat Jodo Yatra and it will end in Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar."

Slamming the Centre over demonetization, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP government's decision destroyed poor farmers, small businessmen, shop owners and others.

"On this date, PM Narendra Modi came on television around 8 pm and said that his government is doing demonetization. He told the public that it was for the betterment of their life but demonetization destroyed farmers' life, poor people and small businessmen," he said.

The Congress leader further said that PM Modi failed in demonetization and he destroyed poor farmers' lives and small MSME workers. He further said that BJP closed industries, businesses and other employment sources for the people.

"Today some students came and told me that they want jobs and better employment in India. They told me they (BJP) closed industries, businesses and other employment sources, they put GST also," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I spoke with one farmer he told me about Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima, we put money in Bima yojna and that money go into rich people's pocket, they won't give us anything," he added.

Remembering Congress Seva Dal leader Krishna Kumar Pandey, who died while participating on the 62nd day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi said, "You all walk with us in this Bharat Jodo Yatra the whole day you all gave your love to this yatra thanks for that. Behind me Krishna Kumar Pandey's image is there he gave his life to Bharat Jodo Yatra, his body won't come to Srinagar but his soul must."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Maharashtra leg on Monday evening. The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 parliamentary constituencies in five districts of Maharashtra in 15 days and cover a distance of 382 kms.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

