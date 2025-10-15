12 Names In BJP's 2nd Bihar List, Singer Maithili Thakur Fielded From Alinagar

Bihar's folk singer Maithili Thakur will contest the assembly election from Alinagar on a BJP ticket. Her name was among 12 candidates in the second list that the BJP released today.

The BJP has fielded new candidates in nine out of the 12 assembly constituencies in this list.

Other key candidates in the second list include former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anand Mishra, who will contest from Buxar; Virendra Kumar from Rosra, and Chhoti Kumari from Chhapra.

Two MLAs have got a chance to contest the election again. They are Hayaghat MLA Ramchandra Prasad and Rosera MLA Birendra Kumar.

The BJP has not given a ticket to Gyanendra Singh Gyanu, its MLA from Barh, and two other MLAs - Chhapra MLA CN Gupta, and Gopalganj MLA Kusum Devi.

Alinagar, from where the folk singer will try her luck, saw a VIP contest in the last election. Kedar Nath Singh will contest from Baniapur, which also saw a VIP battle in the previous election.

The BJP's Mahesh Paswan will contest from Agiaon, from where a Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), candidate contested five years ago.

Apart from Thakur, Mishra, and Kumari, the other candidates - including the team of nine new faces - are Ranjan Kumar, Subhash Singh, Kedarnath Singh, Siyaram Singh, Mahesh Paswan, and Rakesh Ojha.