BJP Parliamentary Party Meet Postponed As Rajasthan Unit Chief Dies

The new date for the meeting which would be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet been announced.

All India | | Updated: June 25, 2019 10:05 IST
A meeting of BJP parliamentary party has been postponed


New Delhi: 

A meeting of BJP parliamentary party, which was scheduled today, has been postponed due to the sudden demise of Rajasthan unit party president Madan Lal Saini.

The new date for the meeting which would be headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet been announced. 

The 75-year-old BJP leader breathed his last at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday.

Ruling BJP's first parliamentary party meeting during the ongoing session and after JP Nadda's election as the working president was scheduled to take place today morning. 

