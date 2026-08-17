BJP's New Team: The Big Ins, Outs And Replacements

- BJP announced a new national structure under president Nitin Nabin with key changes
- Amit Malviya and Tejasvi Surya were removed from IT Cell chief and youth wing president
- Deepak Mhaskey leads IT and social media; Hemang Joshi heads Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today unveiled a revamped national structure under its president Nitin Nabin, bringing back some familiar faces and making a series of changes to various party wings.
The appointments come as the BJP prepares for a series of elections and seeks to strengthen its organisation across states and social groups.
Among the big changes are the removal of Amit Malviya as the party's IT Cell chief and Tejasvi Surya as president of the BJP's youth wing. Deepak Mhaskey has been brought in to lead the IT and social-media machinery, while Hemang Joshi takes over the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
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The BJP has also brought former Union minister Smriti Irani back into a central role, appointing her a national general secretary. Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has also returned to the national organisational structure.
There are 13 national vice-presidents, eight national general secretaries, 16 national secretaries and a series of new appointments to the party's Morchas, which serve as its organisational arms for women, youth, OBCs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and farmers.
Who Replacs Whom
General Secretaries
Harish Dwevidi replaces Arun Singh
Smriti Irani replaces Radha Mohan Das Agrawal
Satish Poonia replaces Tarun Chug
Gajendra Patel replaces Dushyant Gautam
Biplab Deb and Sanjay Bhatia fills vacancies
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Youth Morcha
Hemang Joshi replaces Tejasvi Surya
Social Media Cell
Deepak Mahaske replaces Amir Malviya
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Treasurer
Piyush Goyal replaces Rajesh Agrawal
Mahila Morcha Chief
Roop Kumari replaces Vanathi Srinivasan
OBC Chief
Amarpal Maurya replaces K Laxman
Kisan Morcha
Bansilal Gurjar replaces Rajkumar Chahar
SC Morcha
Shivesh Kumar Ram replaces Lal Singh Arya
ST morcha
Mangalam Rawat replaces Sameer Oraon
Minority morcha
Kunwar Basit Ali replaces Jamal Siddiqui
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