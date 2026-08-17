BJP's New Team: The Big Ins, Outs And Replacements

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today unveiled a revamped national structure under its president Nitin Nabin, bringing back some familiar faces and making a series of changes to various party wings.

The appointments come as the BJP prepares for a series of elections and seeks to strengthen its organisation across states and social groups.

Among the big changes are the removal of Amit Malviya as the party's IT Cell chief and Tejasvi Surya as president of the BJP's youth wing. Deepak Mhaskey has been brought in to lead the IT and social-media machinery, while Hemang Joshi takes over the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

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The BJP has also brought former Union minister Smriti Irani back into a central role, appointing her a national general secretary. Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has also returned to the national organisational structure.

There are 13 national vice-presidents, eight national general secretaries, 16 national secretaries and a series of new appointments to the party's Morchas, which serve as its organisational arms for women, youth, OBCs, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and farmers.

Who Replacs Whom

General Secretaries

Harish Dwevidi replaces Arun Singh

Smriti Irani replaces Radha Mohan Das Agrawal

Satish Poonia replaces Tarun Chug

Gajendra Patel replaces Dushyant Gautam

Biplab Deb and Sanjay Bhatia fills vacancies

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Youth Morcha

Hemang Joshi replaces Tejasvi Surya

Social Media Cell

Deepak Mahaske replaces Amir Malviya

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Treasurer

Piyush Goyal replaces Rajesh Agrawal

Mahila Morcha Chief

Roop Kumari replaces Vanathi Srinivasan

OBC Chief

Amarpal Maurya replaces K Laxman

Kisan Morcha

Bansilal Gurjar replaces Rajkumar Chahar

SC Morcha

Shivesh Kumar Ram replaces Lal Singh Arya

ST morcha

Mangalam Rawat replaces Sameer Oraon

Minority morcha

Kunwar Basit Ali replaces Jamal Siddiqui

