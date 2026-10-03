Opposition Continues To Stoke Poll Body Row, BJP Launches Counter-Campaign

The Opposition's massive campaign to seek the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and corner the BJP in the process, will not be yielded to and will be countered firmly with facts, sources from the party have told NDTV.

In response to Opposition parties targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah using the issue, the BJP has rolled out a counter-campaign. On Saturday, the party's official handle on X provided a point-by-point rebuttal to the opposition's allegations regarding Form 6, which is used to register new voters.

"Know the full truth behind the confusion being spread regarding Form 6... The Opposition, including Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, is constantly spreading lies about the changes to Form 6. The mandatory declaration required during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process has been integrated into the Form 6 procedure to simplify things for voters, sparing them from having to go through multiple separate steps," the BJP's handle wrote in Hindi.

"This decision was taken with the consensus of all three Election Commissioners, with the sole aim of enhancing voter convenience. The Supreme Court has also deemed the SIR legally necessary... Rely on facts, not confusion; read the full information, understand it, and share it," it added.

Party leaders revealed that a decision has been taken to directly address the allegations raised against the Commission. Key functionaries stepped in to provide detailed responses because, as a constitutional body, the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials do not typically issue direct statements to the media.

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The party took this step in response to the way the BJP's electoral victories in various states are being questioned, using the Commission as a pretext. As for the agitation led by the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and the Cockroach Janata Party, the BJP believes the issue does not directly affect the public; therefore, opposition parties will not get any political benefit from it.

The leaders cited the example of Bihar, where the SIR exercise was first launched. Rahul Gandhi had turned it into a major issue and even undertaken a 'yatra', or march. Yet, in the Assembly elections held just a few months later, the INDIA bloc delivered its worst performance.

A BJP leader remarked that if opposition parties are linking the BJP's performance in Bihar and West Bengal to the SIR, how do they explain the election results in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the Congress and the TVK emerged victorious following the exercise?

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The party sources said the SIR is not an issue that resonates directly with the public.

"Should the purification of electoral rolls not take place? Should the names of individuals who have died or whose addresses have changed remain on the voter lists? There is no nationwide public outcry regarding the Election Commission issue comparable to the one witnessed over the NEET paper leak," a leader said.

Differences

Party insiders did acknowledge, however, that all is not well within the Election Commission. Internal differences came to light after the Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded serious written objections regarding the SIR process 14 times in 10 months.

They attributed these differences to a "clash of egos," which often occurs when individuals of equal rank and experience work together. They pointed to the Commission's statement that all decisions were reached through consensus, arguing that the series of steps taken by the Commission to rectify flaws in the SIR process will only strengthen the credibility of the entire exercise.

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A significant decision involves launching a special drive in 20 states and Union Territories where the SIR has already taken place. This campaign aims to enrol eligible individuals who were previously left out and register new voters. No new formal declarations are required. Instead, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits to verify the details of those missed and facilitate on-the-spot filling of 'Form 6'.

'Why Seek Resignation?'

Party leaders also questioned the rationale behind the Opposition's demand for the resignation of Kumar, asking whether it would automatically annul previous decisions.

According to them, it would not. The mere resignation or departure of a constitutional functionary does not automatically invalidate decisions made during their tenure. Instead, specific legal procedures and statutory grounds exist for annulling an election, challenging results, or overturning a decision. Therefore, it is crucial to distinguish between political demands and legally effective actions.

Pointing a finger at the Opposition, BJP leaders said the claims surrounding the SIR, the pressure exerted on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and the attempts to drag the Supreme Court into the controversy are not isolated incidents. Rather, they appear to be part of a broader effort to exert institutional pressure.

While the Election Commission has responded to these allegations, they said, the consequences could extend far beyond the electoral rolls - impacting the judiciary, the legitimacy of elections, and law and order - if these attempts to spread confusion and exert pressure succeed.