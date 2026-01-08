BJP MP Says Clean Water 'People's Responsibility' Amid Row Over Indore Deaths

BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil's statement pinning the responsibility of ensuring clean water on citizens has added fire to an ongoing political row that began after 20 people died after consuming contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area.

When asked if any specific instructions have been issued in his constituency Khandwa following the Indore tragedy, Patil said, "Whether it is Khandwa, the municipal council or the village panchayat, everyone should learn a lesson from the Indore incident. It is not right to assume that the government will do everything. The public also has a responsibility. We have continuously instructed that water tanks and sources should be cleaned. Clean water is the resolve of our Prime Minister Modi and taps are being provided in every house. If there are shortcomings, we should all sit together, bring it to the administration's notice and resolve them."

When NDTV countered that the people in Indore had repeatedly informed the administration about water quality and the incident still occurred, Patil said the Chief Minister was monitoring the "unfortunate" situation and action was being taken against those responsible.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta accused the ruling party of deflecting responsibility. "Gyaneshwar Patil should clarify whether cleaning drains is also the responsibility of the public, whether identifying expired medicines in hospitals is also the public's job. If even cleaning drinking water is the public's responsibility, then the government should return our tax money. Why does the government collect taxes?" Gupta said.

Calling the MP's remarks "irresponsible", Gupta warned that unless the BJP clarified its stand, the party would face statewide protests.

The crisis hit Indore, which has been ranked among the cleanest cities in the country for the last eight years. This prompted the state government to issue administrative guidelines and announce action against officials.