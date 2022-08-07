BJP MLA Among 40 Accused Of Illegally Selling Plots In Ayodhya

Speaking to PTI, Mr Upadhyay and Mr Gupta alleged a conspiracy.

Ayodhya's mayor, a local BJP MLA and a former party legislator are among the 40 people whom the Ayodhya Development Authority has accused of illegally selling plots and building infrastructure in such land.

Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta have, however, claimed innocence and alleged conspiracy in the list of alleged offenders released by the authority.

"A list of 40 people who illegally bought and sold land and got construction work in the authority area was issued by the authority on Saturday night," the authority's vice chairman Vishal Singh told PTI on Sunday.

He said action will be taken against all 40 people.

Speaking to PTI, Mr Upadhyay and Mr Gupta alleged a conspiracy, saying they have been falsely implicated in the case.

The name of Gorakhnath Baba, a former BJP MLA from Milkipur, also features in the list.

Prior to the assembly elections held earlier this year, rival parties in the state had raised the issue of illegal purchase and sale of land in Ayodhya.

Local MP Lallu Singh had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the matter.

As the list became public, the Samajwadi Party demanded an investigation and action against the culprits.

"Sin by BJP workers in Ayodhya! BJP's Mayor, local MLA and former MLA are establishing illegal colonies in association with land mafia. In collusion with responsible departments, 30 illegal colonies have been set up, causing loss of state revenue to the tune of hundreds of crores. The matter should be investigated. Action should be taken against the culprits," the SP said on its official Twitter handle.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)