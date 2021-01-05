BJP Leaders From Punjab Meet PM Modi In Delhi Amid Farmers' Protest

Farmers at Delhi borders are protesting against Centre's three new farm laws (File)

BJP leaders from Punjab today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi amid protests by farmers at Delhi's borders against the Centre's three new farm laws for nearly six weeks.

BJP leaders Surjit Kumar Jyani, who is also a former Punjab minister, and Harjit Singh Grewal met Prime Minister Modi at his residence.

Surjit Jyani was chairing the BJP's Kisan Coordination Committee for interacting with farmers in Punjab last year on the three farm bills which at that time had not been passed by the parliament.

Harjit Grewal was also a member of the committee.

Talking to news agency PTI, Mr Grewal said their meeting with Prime Minister Modi was about issues related to Punjab, but did not specify further.

The meeting between the BJP leaders and PM Modi comes a day after another round of talks between the government and agitating farmers remained inconclusive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)