BJP Leader From UP's Meerut Killed In Car Crash: Cops

A BJP leader from Meerut lost his life and four persons were injured when a car they were travelling in collided with a pick-up vehicle on Sunday in Deoband area of Saharanpur district, police said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai told PTI that the pick-up vehicle, which was going from Saharanpur to Muzaffarnagar, collided head-on with the speeding car carrying the Meerut-based BJP leader and others near Saidhaam temple.

The injured were rushed to a primary health centre, where doctors declared Gaurav Chauhan (38), a member of BJP's Meerut district unit's working committee, dead, Mr Rai said.

The injured have been sent to higher centre for treatment, he said.

