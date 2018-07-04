BJP Lawmaker's Son, Accused Of Beating Driver, Appears Before Police

No police complaint has been lodged by the victim so far (Representational)

A BJP legislator's son who was caught on camera thrashing a car driver presented himself before the police for questioning today, hours after the legislator apologised on his behalf.

Banswara lawmaker Dhan Singh Rawat's son Rajveer and the victim , who was brazenly beaten on a busy road on June 1 in an apparent case of road rage, appeared before the police, officials said.

"We had asked both the parties to present themselves before the police for questioning in the matter. We are inquiring what transpired on the day of the incident, and will act appropriately," Banswara superintendent of police Kaluram Rawat said.

No police complaint has been lodged by the victim so far, Mr Rawat said.

He clarified that the lawmaker's son had not "surrendered" but was at the police station as part of the investigation.

After the month-old video clip surfaced on social media, the lawmaker today admitted that it was a serious matter and withdrew his earlier comment which had dismissed it as a "petty issue".

"I am in favour of action being taken in the matter. It is a serious matter and not a matter among children. I apologise on behalf of my son and seek an apology from the people of Banswara," he said.

He said that he will also ask his son to surrender before the police.

Earlier, he had said the "children" would settle the "petty" matter themselves.

On June 1, Mr Rawat's son had pulled a car driver out of his vehicle in Bansara's Vidhyut Colony area, the video appeared to show.

He and his aides are then seen thrashing the driver, allegedly for not giving way to his car.

As the video went viral, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria assured that the matter would be looked into.

Mr Kataria said it would be investigated and the VIP status of the man's father will not come in the way of justice.