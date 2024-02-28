BJP Ended Crisis Of Credibility In Politics: Rajnath Singh In Bihar

The senior BJP leader said his party implements what it promises.

The BJP ended the crisis of credibility in Indian politics by fulfilling the promises it made to the people, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, seeking support for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally here, Singh also talked about the Modi government conferring the Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur, saying he was neglected by the Congress.

"During Congress time, only one family got all the honours. Our prime minister also gave the Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao ji, who was a Congress leader. We honoured his contribution," Singh said.

"We do what we promise. During the 2014 Lok Sabha election when the election manifesto was being drafted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji used to regularly remind me that I should take utmost care of the fact that none of the promises we cannot fulfil should find a place in the manifesto," he said.

"In 2019, PM Modi said the same thing. You can pick out both manifestos and see for yourself whether we fulfilled the promises we made or not," he said.

"Since 1951 when we were working as Jan Sangh, since then we used to talk about removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. We did what we said. We said we would abolish Triple Talaq, we did so," he said.

Singh also referred to the movement undertaken by the BJP for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"When the movement was going on for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, I led a group of Kar Sevaks as the national president of Yuva Morcha. I also had to go to jail for this movement. Today a grand Ram temple has been constructed in Ayodhya," he said.

Singh said that the BJP maintained since 1984 that whenever it gets the opportunity, a grand Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya. "Opposition used to mock us by claiming that we will build the temple but we won't tell the date. Now everyone knows the date of January 22," Singh said.

"When Congress was in power, they used to say that they will eradicate poverty. But they failed to do so. Whereas under the leadership of Modi-ji, 25 crore people have come out of poverty in 10 years. Poverty cannot be eradicated by giving speeches," Singh said.

He also said that the annual defence exports have increased to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 1,000 crore.

"When I became the defence minister, there were defence exports from India worth about Rs 1,000 crore. Now it has exceeded Rs 20,000 crore. Defence production worth more than Rs 1 lakh-crore is taking place in the country," he said.

Singh called upon people to vote BJP to power again.

"I will tell you why you should cast your vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. You might say that everyone appreciates the party and government and I am doing the same." he said.

"But, this is not the case. Here many intellectuals are sitting. I am saying that if you don't agree with what I am saying you can publicly challenge me," he said.

"Why I am saying that the track record of the BJP government has been excellent has a reason. Around 10 years have passed since we formed the government. You have seen the working of previous governments also especially the Congress government," he said.

The defence minister said the Modi government ensured that the faith that people have "reposed in us is never shaken." "On all previous Congress governments, some or other allegations of corruption have been made. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi no one can dare to make an allegation against our government." The defence minister said India's global stature has also gone up under PM Modi's leadership.

"In the international community, India's credibility has been established. PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also spoke to (US President) Joe Biden when needed," he said.

"The war stopped briefly and Indian students in Ukraine could return home," he said, referring to India's evacuation mission following the start of the Ukraine conflict.

"It is the result of India's goodwill that the eight former Indian sailors who were given death sentence in Qatar were pardoned. No one else can do this work except Modiji," he said.

"We gave 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament. We took some tough decisions. We took decisions that led to a considerable reduction in the non-performing assets of banks," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)