BJP Demands Mahua Moitra's Resignation Amid 'Cash-For-Query' Row

BJP's Nishikant Dubey said immediate action is necessary in the matter. (File)

The BJP on Friday intensified its attack on Mahua Moitra over allegations of she taking bribes for raising questions in Parliament, demanding that either the TMC leader should step down as MP or TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee "sack" her.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the allegations against Mahua Moitra indicated a "complete compromise of the parliamentary system".

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey sought to draw the attention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the developments in the matter, insisting that an "immediate action is necessary on this".

The TMC remained silent on the issue.

Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of real estate-to-energy group Hiranandani, who allegedly paid Mahua Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about Adani Group, on Thursday said she targeted Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose "impeccable reputation" gave opposition no opportunity to attack him.

In a signed affidavit, a copy of which was reviewed by the PTI, Darshan Hiranandani admitted at using Mahua Moitra's Parliamentary login to ask questions targeting Adani after state-owned behemoth Indian Oil Corporation booked capacity at the Gujarat-based conglomerate's Dhamra LNG import facility in Odisha and not at his firm's planned facility.

Vinod Sonkar, the chairman of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, said he has received the sworn-in affidavit from Darshan Hiranandani.

Reacting to the developments, Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X, "In light of the serious allegations, made on affidavit not by one but two key individuals and stakeholders in the entire Mahua Moitra affair, indicating a complete compromise of the parliamentary system." This also indicates "a larger compromise of parliamentary ethics, quid pro quo, alleged corruption, conspiracy against larger economic national interests and also illegality with respect to sharing of parliamentary logins," the BJP spokesperson charged.

"The said MP - Mahua Moitra should step down as MP pending enquiry, given the higher ethical & moral standards she herself sets for the world or else Mamata Didi & TMC (which has been an ostrich in this entire issue) must sack her asap (as soon as possible)," he added.

In a post on X, BJP's Nishikant Dubey said immediate action is necessary in the matter, tagging the Lok Sabha speaker in his post.

"The way the TMC MP is trying to influence the whistleblower of corruption. Jai Anant Dehadrai... The MP's lawyer accepted in the Delhi High Court today that this is 'chori aur seenajori'. Immediate action is necessary on this @loksabhaspeaker," Nishikant Dubey wrote.

Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra has raised questions over the credibility of Hiranandani's affidavit, alleging that it was "drafted by the PMO" and he was forced to sign it after being "threatened" with "total shut down" of his family's businesses.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) held a "proverbial gun" to DarshanHiranandani and his father's heads and gave them 20 minutes to sign this "letter", Mahua Moitra claimed in a statement issued on Thursday night.

Targeting the Modi government on the issue, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked why the BJP-led Centre goes into panic mode when an issue or a question is raised against a "particular industrialist". He demanded a discussion and probe into "this also".

"It is necessary to have a discussion on this also. There should be an inquiry into this also," he told reporters.

The Congress MP said members of Parliament are representatives of people and being so, they "try to raise" questions in Parliament, no matter from where they get those questions.

"If the government has the answer, it can say yes, and if not it can say no," he said.

"But I have never seen the constitution of an Ethics Committee so swiftly...and all the probes and investigations begin. It may be possible that the government has some different kind of interest on this issue," he said.

"Action had been taken against Rahul Gandhi after he raised questions on wealth accumulation of a particular industrialist," he charged.

In his reaction, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said the matter is with the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee which will take an appropriate decision.

