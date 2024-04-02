Enforcement Directorate Files Money Laundering Case Against Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

In more trouble for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, the Enforcement Directorate today filed a money laundering case against her in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case. The probe agency recently issued a fresh summons to Ms Moitra for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case which she gave a miss.

The probe agency wanted to question her over transactions linked to a non-resident external, or NRE, account, sources said last week. Mahua Moitra has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

It was the third summons that she skipped over scheduling conflict.

Mahua Moitra, who is known for her fiery debates in the Parliament, was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December after a parliamentary Ethics Committee's report held her accountable for accepting gifts and illegal gratification to ask questions targetting the government.

She has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Confident of her "victory". Ms Moitra said it would be a fitting response to the "conspiracy" to expel her from the Lok Sabha.

Recently, the CBI raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.