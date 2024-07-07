Case Against Mahua Moitra Under New Criminal Law Over Comment On X

A case related to outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for a social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

Based on a complaint by Ms Sharma, the First Information Report was registered by the special cell of the Delhi Police on Sunday under Section 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) of the new criminal law, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which has replaced the Indian Penal Code.

The MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha last year after the cash-for-query row and won with a margin of about 56,000 votes this time, had made a remark on Thursday in reaction to videos of the women's commission chief meeting women injured in the Hathras stampede in which 121 people were killed.

The videos showed someone holding up an umbrella for Ms Sharma and Ms Moitra had made a "pajamas" reference in a post on X, which sparked a controversy. She later deleted the post and the police have sought details about it from X.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken cognisance of the remark on Friday and sought a case against Ms Moitra, but the Trinamool MP had remained combative.

Responding to a post by the NCW on X she had tagged the Delhi Police to take action immediately and arrest her, even telling them that she was in West Bengal's Nadia.

"Come on @DelhiPolice please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest," Ms Moitra wrote, adding an "I Can Hold My Own Umbrella" dig against Ms Sharma at the end.

Posting earlier tweets by Ms Sharma in which the NCW chief appeared to call RJD chief Lalu Yadav and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi dumb and made a joke against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with a "suhaag raat" reference, Ms Moitra also asked the Delhi Police take action against the "serial offender".