BJP Demands Arrest Of JMM Leader Over 'Buried 400-Feet' Remark Against PM

The Jharkhand BJP on Tuesday demanded a high-level probe and arrest of a JMM leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party's state spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo released a purported video in which JMM central committee member Nazrul Islam was heard saying the prime minister "would be buried 400-feet below" in the election, instead of winning 400 seats.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The ruling JMM said Mr Islam would be show-caused if he really made such a statement.

"Islam made the derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister at a public meeting in Sahebganj on Sunday. But, the police did not take any action till now against him," Mr Shahdeo said.

The opposition INDIA bloc has accepted its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and that is why they are making such statements in frustration, he claimed.

"We demand Chief Minister Champai Soren set up a high-level committee to probe into the episode and ensure immediate arrest of Islam. We will also go to the Election Commission in this matter," Mr Shahdeo said.

State BJP president Babulal Marandi claimed that seeing the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mental balance of JMM has deteriorated.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said that they do not support such remarks by any leader.

"If he (Islam) has really made such a statement, he will be show-caused by the party. We do not encourage undignified remarks like BJP," JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said. He said that the context of his statement also needed to be verified.

