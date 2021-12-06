BJP, Congress Equal Enemies, Says HD Kumaraswamy Ahead Of Karnataka Polls

HD Kumaraswamy said neither Congress nor BJP has sought JD(S)' support so far (File)

Janta Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday termed both BJP and Congress as equal enemies of his party as he tried to clarify that the BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has only sought "cooperation" and not an alliance during the upcoming Legislative Council polls in Karnataka.

Stating that he will reveal JD(S)'s stand on BS Yediyurappa's request for support to BJP candidates in the seats, where the regional party is not contesting, tomorrow, the former Chief Minister said there has been no official request in this regard from the BJP.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday), I will hold a press conference in Bengaluru where I will speak on all issues. I want to bring one thing to your notice. I have nowhere said that I will have an alliance with another party till now. Our national president (HD Deve Gowda) has only said that HD Kumaraswamy will decide on what to do, where we have not put our candidate," Mr Kumaraswamy said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters, he said neither Congress nor BJP has sought JD(S)' support so far and only BS Yediyurappa has a couple of times appealed for support, where the regional party has not fielded its candidates.

"BS Yediyurappa has also clarified that there is no alliance between BJP and JD(S) and that he has only sought for cooperation in this (Council) election... alliance means openly having understanding and going for elections, here he (BS Yediyurappa) has sought for cooperation, where we don't have our candidates," he added.

There is a heightened buzz over a possible pact between the ruling BJP and JD(S) for the upcoming Legislative Council polls, following a full display of bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the regional party's chief Deve Gowda, during their meeting in Delhi last week.

The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies for 25 seats, due to the retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10.

State BJP strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has a couple of times openly sought support from the JD(S) in the seats where the regional party is not contesting.

The JD(S) has fielded only six candidates, while the BJP and Congress are contesting from 20 seats each.

Further noting that BJP is giving a fight to his party at six seats where JD(S) has fielded its candidates, HD Kumaraswamy said, "They (BJP) are not transferring their votes to us in this election. They want to defeat us in the seats wherever we are contesting, including Mandya."

"They are also my enemies... Congress and BJP both are equal enemies to our party," he said, clarifying that officially BJP as a party, has not sought support.

BS Yediyurappa on Sunday had clarified that there was no alliance with JD(S).

"There is no alliance with any party... Wherever our candidates are fielded, we will work day and night. Where JD(S) doesn't have a candidate, we have sought for support and nothing else, there is no need for anyone to have any misconception on this," he had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)